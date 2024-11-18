Notre Dame's Dangerous Weakness Is Being Exposed as the Season Progresse
Does Notre Dame have a kicking problem?
Over Notre Dame's last month of games, the team outscored opponents 169-44, securing lopsided victories in each contest. Given that these games have not been close, it's easy to overlook some finer details that would be more critical in tighter matchups.
Starting placekicker Mitch Jeter has been battling a hip issue throughout this stretch. His last made field goal attempt was all the way back in September against Louisville. As a result of Jeter still being hampered—quite literally—both Zak Yoakam and Marcello Diomede attempted field goals against Virginia. Both missed, and by wide margins.
Quite frankly, since Week 2, this team has battled its way back into CFP contention better than anyone could have predicted. With all due respect, they've come way too far to let kicking issues derail their chances for the rest of the regular season or the playoff run. This issue must be sorted out quickly.
Does this kicking issue change how Denbrock will call the offense?
If Notre Dame does not have confidence in the kicking game for the rest of the season, how will Mike Denbrock adapt the way he thinks about sequencing the Irish offense?
Known for being bold, Denbrock could very well decide that once Notre Dame crosses a certain yard line, it's four-down territory and will play call accordingly planning on having four offensive plays to get a first down.
This issue is the kind of thing that isn't a big deal, until it's a big deal. Notre Dame needs to know exactly what they have, and can or can't trust at this key position heading into these final two games and hopefully, the CFP tournament.
