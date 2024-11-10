Notre Dame's Defense Dominates Long-Time Rival Florida State
Notre Dame defense never lets up
Entering the contest with Florida State, Notre Dame was allowing teams to score an average of just over 12 PPG. As impressive as this, that number has gone down even further after the Irish's dominant 52-3 stomping of Florida State.
Notre Dame gave up no points after the three allowed on the Seminole's first drive, had 8 sacks, and 2 interceptions, one being a pick 6 by Luke Talich. Florida State was unable to eclipse 100 yards through the air and only ran for 120. This was total domination by Notre Dame.
Irish defense has been very stingy through winning streak
Notre Dame has now won seven games in a row. Through this streak, the Irish have outscored opponents 308-71 with only the Louisville contest being competitive for an average of just around 10 PPG being allowed. Even after losing multiple key contributors to injury, this defense has never flinched.
The Notre Dame defense has been and still is the backbone of the Irish program. This kind of defense is tailor-made to succeed in cold-weather football, November football, dare I say, playoff football. Al Golden's unit has played at an elite level all season, allowing the Irish offense some breathing room to find itself after a rocky start to the season.
With three winnable games left, the Irish defense will continue to push itself to get better with its eyes on a spot in the expanded 12-team CFP.
