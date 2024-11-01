Notre Dame Football: Winning Culture Being Created Week by Week
After a rollercoaster start, the Irish are humming along nicely
It's hard to imagine a more dramatic and emotionally draining start to a college football season than what Notre Dame has endured this year. From the highest of the highs Week 1, to the lowest of the lows just a week later, nobody quite knew what the truth was about this Irish team through two games.
Since the Irish's loss on September 7th and the loss of a large number of key contributors to the team due to injury, Notre Dame has won 6 games in a row. Notre Dame's 7-1 record at this point in the season stands as Marcus Freeman's best yet at the helm of the Irish program.
Winning is becoming the default setting for the Irish
Including the off-weeks, Notre Dame has not lost a game in nearly 2 full months. This extended winning streak has allowed Freeman and his Irish to steady the rocky early seas and find stable footing both mentally and performance-wise as a program.
I believe winning can be contagious. Winning attitudes are contagious. Notre Dame now has the mentality that each week will produce another win and it has delivered. Each week no longer feels like a mystery, there's becoming a quality of play that is expected to be reached.
Winning is now the default setting and baseline expectation. Just as it should always be at Notre Dame.
Especially given all of the injuries this team has suffered, the run Notre Dame has been on the last 8 weeks is quite impressive. Much credit is due to the staff and players for fighting through adversity and finding their way into win mode. Let's see if this continues through the season's final month of action and further.
