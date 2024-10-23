Notre Dame's Defense Faces Unique Test Against Familiar Foe
Notre Dame's defense has put up elite numbers despite injuries
Notre Dame's defense, even after suffering a rash of injuries to 2-deep contributors, is having a stellar season. The Irish are currently 6th in pass efficiency defense, 6th in YPP, 5th in scoring and rank 10th and 11th in 3rd and 4th down conversions.
These numbers are nothing short of impressive and elite. The question is, how do they translate into a game against Navy, who plays a very unique style of offense that shortens games and magnifies mistakes by the opposition? America is about to find out.
Notre Dame's smart players must play smart football
Defending Navy effectively requires very specific things of a defense. The team must be extremely disciplined, each player must know and follow their assignment keys each play without fail. The tackling must be crisp and clean and most of all, each defender must be exactly where they need to be on each play.
While Notre Dame did a great job defending the Midshipmen last year, it was game 1 which meant that Notre Dame had all of August to prepare for the option and were a healthy team. Neither of these is the case now.
For the Irish to win this contest, their depth and youth must play beyond their age and experience levels and quickly gain comfort facing such a unique offense. This is a tall task but one that if done successfully would demonstrate Notre Dame's program maturity and depth, and most importantly, keep the Irish in the middle of the CFP hunt.
