Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Defense Faces Unique Test Against Familiar Foe

Notre Dame's defense braces for a challenging test from Navy as it prepares for a unique battle in this crucial matchup.

John Kennedy

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) is hit while throwing by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Joshua Burnham (40) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) is hit while throwing by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Joshua Burnham (40) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's defense has put up elite numbers despite injuries

Notre Dame's defense, even after suffering a rash of injuries to 2-deep contributors, is having a stellar season. The Irish are currently 6th in pass efficiency defense, 6th in YPP, 5th in scoring and rank 10th and 11th in 3rd and 4th down conversions.

These numbers are nothing short of impressive and elite. The question is, how do they translate into a game against Navy, who plays a very unique style of offense that shortens games and magnifies mistakes by the opposition? America is about to find out.

Notre Dame's smart players must play smart football

Defending Navy effectively requires very specific things of a defense. The team must be extremely disciplined, each player must know and follow their assignment keys each play without fail. The tackling must be crisp and clean and most of all, each defender must be exactly where they need to be on each play.

While Notre Dame did a great job defending the Midshipmen last year, it was game 1 which meant that Notre Dame had all of August to prepare for the option and were a healthy team. Neither of these is the case now.

For the Irish to win this contest, their depth and youth must play beyond their age and experience levels and quickly gain comfort facing such a unique offense. This is a tall task but one that if done successfully would demonstrate Notre Dame's program maturity and depth, and most importantly, keep the Irish in the middle of the CFP hunt.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Notre Dame Football: Irish Fans Embracing Whatever Comes Next

Notre Dame vs. Navy: Early Weather Report for Game Day Conditions

Notre Dame vs Navy: The Irish Can Earn Third Win Over a Ranked Team

Notre Dame Fans Should Embrace The Chaos Of The 2024 Season

Notre Dame Wrecks Tech in Atlanta: The Irish Are Rolling

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football