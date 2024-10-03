Notre Dame's Deuce Knight Disappointment: Missed Opportunity For All Involved

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Deuce Knight has Flipped his Commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 210 QB from Lucedale, MS had been Committed to the Fighting Irish since September 2023



“AU it’s up❄️ #LLMYGUYS”https://t.co/EQRBDq0ppQ pic.twitter.com/E97zddZqpo