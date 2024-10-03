Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Deuce Knight Disappointment: Missed Opportunity For All Involved

Would you rather be the next Cam Newton or the first Deuce Knight?

John Kennedy

Deuce Knight transferred from Mississippi to Lipscomb Academy. He is the No. 5 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025.
Deuce Knight transferred from Mississippi to Lipscomb Academy. He is the No. 5 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025. / Tom Kreager / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Deuce Knight & Notre Dame are missing a golden opportunity

After months of rumors and speculation, ultra-talented quarterback recruit Deuce Knight has flipped his commitment from Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to Hugh Freeze and Auburn.

This recruiting drama has been going on for so long now that this news is hardly a surprise to anyone who follows recruiting.

Marcus Freeman made it clear that Deuce was his top priority and a stable and healthy relationship was built over time. Knight deciding to jump ship to Auburn at this stage is a massive missed opportunity for all involved.

Deuce would've given Marcus Freeman a top-tier dual-threat athlete at the quarterback position. , something that would change the dynamic of Notre Dame's quarterback room, and if Deuce fulfilled his potential, the ceiling of what's possible for the program.

From Deuce's side of things, he could've benefited from the mentorship of a true family man like Marcus Freeman, who would be a terrific role model for a young man trying to find his way into early adulthood far away from home immersed in a brand new culture.

Additionally, wherever his career may end up taking him, Knight could've benefited greatly from the Notre Dame network in perpetuity, an invaluable asset to carry through life.

What comes next for Notre Dame?

If there is any benefit from this recruitment being up in the air for so long, its that it's given Notre Dame plenty of time to come up with a plan behind the scenes for if this did eventually happen.

I expect that the Irish have a plan of action and it won't take them long to move on it.

Bigger picture, Marcus Freeman, Chad Bowden and Notre Dame need to adjust their recruiting approach from now on.

Each of Freeman's seasons at the helm has included losses of the highest-rated players in each of the recruiting classes.

This is simply unsustainable from a practical recruiting perspective and a perceptual one as well. The Irish must find a way to better insulate themselves from this dynamic moving forward.

This is another frustrating chapter in Notre Dame recruiting, but it certainly isn't due to lack of effort.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Notre Dame Fans Prepare for a Wild Second Half of the Season

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Is About to Make History, But With a Caveat

Have Expectations for the 2024 Notre Dame Football Season Changed After Five Games?

Notre Dame Football Will Be a Week-to-Week Team for the Rest of 2024

Evaluating Notre Dame's First Half Of 2024

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football