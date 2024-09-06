Notre Dame Nation Excited To Begin Home Slate vs Northern Illinois
There's nothing like that first home game at Notre Dame Stadium each Fall
As the Always Irish radio show moved into "weekend" mode Friday morning, Irish fans are still thrilled about the huge Week 1 win Notre Dame picked up. They are also very excited to return back to Notre Dame Stadium as well as to the rest of the beautiful campus.
Notre Dame fans were quick to share their expectations for the matchup with Northern Illinois. Almost all fans expect a lopsided Notre Dame win but does Notre Dame need one to maintain momentum? What if the Irish win but appear a bit sluggish after their Week 1 heavyweight battle? Is that an acceptable outcome?
There are football wants and there are football needs
Everyone with Irish interests wants Notre Dame to blow the Huskies out and re-affirm all of the good feelings that were created in last week's heroic victory. But even if Notre Dame does start this game off a bit slow, the practical reality is that as long as they win the game and remain undefeated, all of their goals will remain within reach.
Notre Dame has a checklist of priorities they would like to accomplish in this game ranging from working on the passing game, to the offensive line getting more snaps together to further exploration of the defensive rotations. As long as they accomplish these goals and remain healthy in a win, it'll be mission accomplished.
Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois: 5 Huskies Irish Fans Need to Know
Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Irish Overcome Sluggish Start
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.