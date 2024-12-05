Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Fans Debate Potential Round One Opponents in the College Football Playoff

As the College Football Playoff approaches, Notre Dame fans discuss the best and worst matchups for the Irish in Round One.

John Kennedy

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Notre Dame vs Alabama in South Bend would be a ratings bonanza

If this were the last ranking release, Notre Dame and Alabama, a TV executive's dream, would be facing off in South Bend in round one of the CFP. Indeed, the Crimson Tide has lost three games, but nobody can deny the raw talent on the roster, much of it recruited by Saban himself pre-retirement.

Many Irish fans relish the idea of having a chance to beat Alabama in round one of the CFP at home, in true Midwest winter weather further signifying just how different modern Notre Dame Football under Marcus Freeman is. But there is another side to this argument.

There are many easier paths in play that don't involve facing Alabama in round one

The other side of this debate is fairly straightforward. Many fans prefer to face a roster in round one that Notre Dame has many physical athletic and depth advantages over that don't exist against Alabama. A team such as Arizona State would fit this mold.

The idea here would be why ask for things to be harder than they have to be in early rounds? Collect major bowl wins and advance to face better rosters later on rather than in an early round.

Conference championship week will be fascinating to watch as the Irish will sit back, relax, and wait to see exactly what their playoff path ends up being. History is being made, with plenty more to come if Notre Dame can take advantage of the terrific position it's put itself in.

