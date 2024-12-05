Commit Madden Faraimo Already Embodies What It Means to Be a Notre Dame Man
If ever there was a "Notre Dame fit," Faraimo is it
Marcus Freeman often likes to speak about "choosing hard" when referring to his talented players who could've chosen an "easier" life lived by a college athlete somewhere other than Notre Dame but who instead chose to accept all of the challenges that come with being an Irish football player and student.
According to Marcus Freeman, when Madden Faraimo, a key priority of this recruiting class officially committed, he told the Irish coach "I'm gonna choose God."
With this kind of mentality combined with his skill on the football field, it's easy to see why Notre Dame made him such a priority in this cycle and why he felt at home with Notre Dame.
Marcus Freeman is building a strong, winning culture
Right now, things are good in Notre Dame land with the Irish in preparations to host a CFP game and great surprise news being received on NSD from Madden Faraimo regarding his Irish commitment. Notre Dame's 10-game winning streak culminating with a victory over USC is the perfect springboard into the postseason for an Irish team that is trending up.
Marcus Freeman is coming into his own as a coach. His DNA is now all over this program. His team plays tough, physical football while staying loose and enjoying themselves at the same time. This blend seems to be a winning formula, the only question now is how far can the Irish run with it.
