Notre Dame Makes History with First-Ever College Football Playoff Victory
There was a unique feel in South Bend for this historical moment
Notre Dame fans both at home and those who ventured out to the chilly South Bend region Friday received the most perfect early holiday gift in the form of Notre Dame collecting its first CFP victory over Indiana.
Notre Dame earned this opportunity and victory. Marcus Freeman earned this opportunity and victory.
For as long as I can remember, there have been complaints about the Irish fan base not being loud and not standing up and being engaged throughout ballgames. This was not the case Friday evening. The Notre Dame crowd stood for the entirety of the game and was loud. It was refreshing to see.
What did we learn about Notre Dame?
Notre Dame wasn't a perfect team entering this game. It wasn't a perfect team leaving this game.
The Irish won this game playing their style of ball. The defense held Indiana to three points when the outcome was still in doubt. The Irish offense ran and threw for around 200 yards each and collected a terrific victory.
I know the Irish must very quickly turn the page to Georgia, but I hope the fan base takes a couple of days to enjoy this one. This is why we watch. This is what we've been waiting for.
This victory is unique, and different and will now be properly logged in the annals of Notre Dame history as such.
