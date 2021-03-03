Notre Dame Has 11 Players Invited To The NFL Scouting Combine

This year's NFL Scouting Combine will have a much different look and feel, and part of that look will be a heavy involvement from former Notre Dame players. The Fighting Irish program has 11 former players invited to this year's event.

Only Ohio State (14) had more players invited, and only Alabama and Georgia matched Notre Dame's total.

Here are the 11 Notre Dame players that were invited to this year's combine:

Aaron Banks, Offensive Line

Ian Book, Quarterback

Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Line

Robert Hainsey, Offensive Line

Daelin Hayes, Edge

Tommy Kraemer, Offensive Line

Javon McKinley, Wide Receiver

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Defensive End

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker

Ben Skowronek, Wide Receiver

Tommy Tremble, Tight End

The one surprise for me was that cornerback Nick McCloud was not invited. Not only was he a multi-year starter in the ACC (at Notre Dame and NC State), he also had a brilliant performance in the Hula Bowl.

There will be no in-person workouts this year due to Covid-19 concerns, which means the event in Indianapolis will be put off for at least a year. In its release announcing that decision, the NFL said it would be working with schools to try and get them to use similar drills at their Pro Days in order to create some consistency.

The challenge will be not having testing times on the same surface, which could create some variations in times.

Another challenge is getting medical tests done on all prospects, which used to take place in Indianapolis. Individual interviews will now be mostly done in a virtual format.

Notre Dame's Pro Day is scheduled for March 31.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter