IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Talking Notre Dame LB Recruiting, Playing Football In The Spring, Nick McCloud And Much More

Bryan Driskell

The topics on this week's radio interview with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires at WSBT were broad and quite interesting. We talked about recruiting, moving the college football season to the spring, confidence in playing a full season and more.

1:25 — With recruiting on a dead period since March, and with visits likely to be limited, or even canceled, in the fall, we talked about whether or not there would be the same number of decommitments this season.

2:52 — I give my opinion on pushing the 2020 season to the spring. The reality is you can't just make that move and get back on track the following fall. This kind of move would impact college football for several seasons to come, and I explain why.

6:30 — I am asked about how confident I am in a season happening in 2020.

8:52 — Notre Dame recently failed to make the cut for 2022 DB Bobby Taylor Jr., the son of the former Fighting Irish All-American. I explain why that happened and whether or not Irish fans should be upset.

10:10 — We talk Notre Dame's wildly erratic linebacker recruiting over the last decade.

12:10 — We discuss the importance of graduate transfer Nick McCloud.

13:59 — I was asked to describe my ideal college quarterback, and I had a recent national champion in mind.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mack Brown Laying The Blueprint For Recruiting Success, Notre Dame Needs To Follow

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has the Tar Heels rolling while Notre Dame continues to falter

RPalmeri

by

chamgel

Class Impact: OL Joe Alt To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Joe Alt means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

A look at what Notre Dame must do along the offensive line now that Joe Alt is in the class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Talented 2022 Quarterback Developing Bond With Tommy Rees

2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik is a talented passer with early interest in Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Would Be In Great Shape To Fix The Schedule If The Pac 12 Doesn't Play

Notre Dame's schedule would be easily filled out if the Pac 12, or California schools, don't play in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

2021 Tight End Calls Notre Dame ‘Elite’

Notre Dame is making a hard push for Ohio tight end Mitchell Evans, and it has the Irish in great position with him

Mason Plummer

The Notre Dame Offensive Line Holds The Ultimate Key To Success In 2020

If Notre Dame is going to reach its full potential this season it will be on the backs of the offensive line

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame: Top 5 Cornerback Recruits Of The Last Decade

Breaking down and ranking the best cornerbacks to sign with Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly era

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

All Notre Dame Football Players Test Negative In Latest Round

All 103 players tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest testing from the school

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Litchfield Ajavon Delivers A Powerful July 4 Message

Notre Dame sophomore safety Litchfield Ajavon's moving July 4th poem is a must read

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO