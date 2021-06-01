Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

First look at the Notre Dame football team as it heads into the 2021 season

We are just over 90 days away from the kick off of the Notre Dame 2021 football season. Notre Dame's entire roster will be arriving soon, summer workouts will begin this month and players will report to fall camp in about two months.

Irish Breakdown is kicking off its push to 2021 today, and we've already posted the 2021 summer roster. As we dive into analysis of the Notre Dame football team let's take an overview of the team and where things stand.

2020 NOTRE DAME REVIEW

Record: 10-2

Postseason: lost to Clemson (34-10) in the ACC Championship game; lost to Alabama (31-14) in the College Football Playoff

WHAT WAS LOST

Lost starters - Offense: 8 (Draft selection)

QB Ian Book (4th Round - New Orleans Saints)

WR Javon McKinley

WR Ben Skowronek (7th Round - Los Angeles Rams)

TE Tommy Tremble (3rd Round - Carolina Panthers)

OL Liam Eichenberg (2nd Round - Miami Dolphins)

OL Aaron Banks (2nd Round - San Francisco 49ers)

OL Robert Hainsey (3rd Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

OL Tommy Kraemer

Lost Starters - Defense: 5

DE Daelin Hayes (5th Round - Baltimore Ravens)

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji (5th Round - Atlanta Falcons)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2nd Round - Cleveland Browns)

CB Nick McCloud

S Shaun Crawford

Notre Dame’s nine lost starters to the NFL was tied for the third most among all college football programs. Only Ohio State and Alabama, who had 10 each, lost more.

WHAT RETURNS IN 2021

Starters back - Offense: 3

RB Kyren Williams (Sporting News 2nd Team All-American)

WR Avery Davis

OL Jarrett Patterson (2nd Team All-ACC)

Starters back - Defense: 6

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (2nd Team All-ACC)

DT Kurt Hinish (Honorable Mention All-ACC)

LB Drew White

LB Shayne Simon

S Kyle Hamilton (FWAA, Phil Steele 1st Team All-American)

CB Clarence Lewis

2021 NOTRE DAME SCHEDULE (2020 record in parenthesis

Sep. 5 - at Florida State Seminoles (3-6)

Sep. 11 - Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Sep. 18 - Purdue Boilermakers (2-4)

Sep. 25 - vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-3) - Soldier Field, Chicago

Oct. 2 - Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1)

Oct. 9 - at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6)

Oct. 16 - Bye week

Oct. 23 - USC Trojans (5-1)

Oct. 30 - North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)

Nov. 6 - Navy Midshipmen (3-7)

Nov. 13 - at Virginia Cavaliers (5-5)

Nov. 20 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7)

Nov. 27 - at Stanford Cardinal (4-2)

RETURNING STAT LEADERS

OFFENSE

Rushing: RB Kyren Williams - 1,125 yards, 5.3 YPC, 13 TD; RB Chris Tyree - 496 yards, 6.8 YPC, 4 TD; RB C'Bo Flemister - 299 yards, 5.2 YPC, 5 TD



Passing: QB Drew Pyne - 2-3, 66.7%, 12 yards; QB Brendon Clark - 1-3, 33.3%, 7 yards

Receiving: TE Michael Mayer - 42 catches, 450 yards, 10.7 YPC, 2 TD; WR Avery Davis - 24 catches, 322 yards, 13.4 YPC, 2 TD; RB Kyren Williams - 35 catches, 313 yards, 8.9 YPC, 1 TD

DEFENSE

Tackles: S Kyle Hamilton - 63; LB Drew White - 57; CB Clarence Lewis - 33; LB Bo Bauer - 26; CB TaRiq Bracy - 24; LB Marist Liufau - 22; DE Isaiah Foskey - 20; LB Jack Kiser - 20

Tackles For Loss: LB Drew White - 9.0; DT Kurt Hinish - 7.5; DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 6.0; DE Isaiah Foskey - 5.0; S Kyle Hamilton - 4.5; LB Bo Bauer - 4.5; LB Jack Kiser - 3.0

Sacks: DE Isaiah Foskey - 4.5; DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 2.5; DT Kurt Hinish - 2.0

Interceptions: S Kyle Hamilton, LB Jack Kiser and LB Bo Bauer all tied with 1

