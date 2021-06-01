Notre Dame Football 2021 Summer Roster

The roster for Notre Dame heading into the 2021 summer. Roster adds incoming freshmen and includes walk-ons

Notre Dame has earned a College Football Playoff berth in two of the last three seasons, and while many prognosticators aren't as high on the Fighting Irish in 2021 there is plenty of talent return.

The remainder of Notre Dame's incoming freshmen arrive in June. Below is the position-by-position roster breakdown of the anticipated Notre Dame squad once the full team arrives.

The roster is broken down by returners and early enrollees, incoming freshmen and then walk-ons. Walk-ons are designated with an asterisk (*).

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE END

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

LINEBACKER

SAFETY

CORNERBACK

SPECIAL TEAMS

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter