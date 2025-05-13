Notre Dame Football Announces Kickoff Times For All 7 Home Games in 2025
Notre Dame fans have known for months who the Irish are playing and what day they play them, and now they know the kickoff times. Notre Dame announced on Monday when all seven kickoffs start.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M, Sept. 13
The Irish open the season on the road against the Miami Hurricanes on August 31st, and then they play their home opener two weeks later (Sep. 13) against Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Saturday's home opener against the Aggies is also the first time the Irish have played their first home game under the lights since beating Michigan, 24-17, back in 2018.
Notre Daem vs Purdue, Sept. 20
After dealing with the Aggies, Notre Dame plays host to Purdue at 3:30 pm. ET,. The Irish have beaten the Boilermakers seven straight times -- nine if you include the two wins the Irish had vacated in 2012 and 2013.
Notre Dame vs Boise State, Oct. 4
This might not exactly be a College Football Playoff knockout game, but it might not be far off. The ball gets kicked off at 3:30 pm ET.
Notre Dame vs NC State, Oct. 11
It's not technically a conference game, but its the second game of the season against an ACC team after opening against Miami. It starts at 3:30 pm ET.
Notre Dame vs USC, Oct. 18
How many more of these will we get? It'll be a big deal when the two kickoff at 7:30.
Notre Dame vs Navy, Nov. 8
After a bye week followed by a road game against Boston College on November 1st, the Fighting Irish host Navy on November 8th at 6:30 pm ET.
Notre Dame vs Syracuse, Nov. 22
Two weeks after dealing with Navy, Notre Dame plays its final regular-season home game against Syracuse at 3:30 pm ET.
Six of Notre Dame's seven home games will be broadcast on NBC with the Nov. 11th game against NC State being broadcast exclusively on Peacock. 2025 also marks the first time the Fighting Irish will host three night games since 2018.