Aidan Keanaaina Out For Spring With A Torn ACL

Notre Dame junior nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina will miss the remainder of the spring after suffering a torn ACL

Irish Breakdown has confirmed that Notre Dame junior nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina will miss the remainder of the spring after suffering a torn ACL.

Keanaaina injured his knee during the team's opening practice of the spring and it will require surgery. The timing of the injury will likely cost Keanaaina much of the 2022 fall campaign as well.

The junior nose tackle came to Notre Dame from Denver (Colo.) Mullen, where he was a four-star recruit. He chose Notre Dame over Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, USC and others.

Keanaaina has yet to crack the rotation for the Irish but he did get his first legit playing time this past season, earning 33 snaps. The vast majority of those snaps came down the stretch for the Irish. He played nine snaps in the Fiesta Bowl and registered his first career tackle.

At 6-3 and 310 pounds, Keanaaina is the only 300+ pounder along the defensive line and the hope was he would be able to push his way onto the field for more action this fall where he could use his weight to help plug the middle.

