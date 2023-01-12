Skip to main content

Benjamin Morrison Earns FWAA Freshman All-American Honors

The Football Writers Associated of America named Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison to their Freshman All-American squad

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison continues to pile up postseason honors, this time earning Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers of America Association. 

Morrison was also named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus, College Football News and On3. The Arizona native had a brilliant first season, finishing the campaign with 30 tackles, 5 interceptions, one tackle for loss and four pass break ups. On the season he allowed just 19 completions on 47 attempts, and gave up just 277 passing yards all season. Opponents completed just 40.4-percent of their throws against Morrison in 2022 (Pro Football Focus).

For context, former Notre Dame All-American Julian Love gave up 53.2-percent on targets against him in 2018 when he was named an All-American. Opponents completed 42 passes for 413 yards against Love that season.

His biggest impact came in the 35-14 win over then 5th-ranked Clemson. Morrison picked off two passes in the game, and both were huge for the Irish. His first gave Notre Dame's offense a red zone start that was quickly turned into a touchdown. Morrison did the work himself on the second interception, picking off Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and returning it 96 yards for a touchdown.

Two weeks later, Morrison tied a Notre Dame single-game record with three interceptions in a 44-0 win over Boston College. He finished his freshman season with an interception of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

With Cam Hart set to return in 2023, he'll combine with Morrison to give the Fighting Irish will field one of the nation's cornerback tandems.

