Notre Dame Football's Perfect Betting Trend to Date in 2024
Notre Dame football sits at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and has a clear shot to hosting a playoff game in front of it, as long as it beats Army and USC the next two weeks.
Outside of the Northern Illinois loss in early September, Notre Dame has been on a mission in 2024, putting up an average score of 38-11 on opponents through 10 games. As impressive as that is, what's perhaps even more impressive is what Notre Dame opponents do the week after battling the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame Opponents Have Major Struggles a Week Later
Notre Dame is 9-1 which is impressive in itself but a week later those opponents have had big-time issues all year long.
I saw this stat while scrolling social media on Wednesday morning and it comes courtesy of Tim Murray and Tyler Wojciak.
Notre Dame opponents are 0-8 against the spread in their game following playing the Irish this season and just 2-6 straight up.
Those two wins are Texas A&M (-48) defeating McNeese State (48 point spread) and Miami University (-15) beating Massachusetts in overtime.
If you're interested in such things, SMU is a 9.5-point favorite against Virginia this weekend.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
When I got my first job in radio it was producing Chicago Bears postgame shows and callers would often bring up the teams from the 1960's that might not win, but that most opponents would lose the week after playing them because of the physical toll the game against the Bears took.
Now if you know anything about the Bears after the 1963 season, you know they didn't win a ton of games. So at least they kept others from success, too?
However when it comes to Notre Dame I think two factors are in play with the physicaltiy certainly being worth mentioning.
The other is the natural let down. How often do we hear opposing coaches talk about Notre Dame, how its not a regular game, and all of that jazz? It's then natural to have a bit of a mental and physical letdown the week after taking on college football's biggest brand.
Oh, and I'm certainly picking SMU to cover this weekend.