Notre Dame To The Orange Bowl Or College Football Playoff For In Latest Projections

Notre Dame improved to 4-0 after its 12-7 victory over Louisville, and the Irish moved up to No. 3 in the polls after Georgia lost to No. 2 Alabama.

The game didn't move the needle one way or the other for ESPN college football writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, who both still have Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. The opponents are also the same as last week's projection, with Bonagura pitting the Irish against Texas A & M, while Schlabach has Notre Dame set to face Florida.

ESPN college sports reporter Alex Scarborough sees even bigger things for the Fighting Irish. Scarborough has Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, where it will face Clemson. He has Clemson as the No. 1 seed and Notre Dame No. 4.

Of course, playoff predictions at this point are useless, especially when you dive into what other ESPN writers and analysts did with their projections. Andrea Adelson had Cincinnati in the playoff, Bonagura had Oklahoma State, David M Hale had Texas A & M and Ryan McGee had Coastal Carolina.

Bill Connelly and Ivan Maisel both had BYU.

So yeah, it would seem they aren't quite yet taking their playoff predictions seriously.

Notre Dame fell to No. 6 in ESPN's Power Rankings. Here's what writer Chris Low said about the Irish:

"It was a struggle the whole way, and the Irish have had stretches this season where they've looked pretty average, but they've made key plays when they've needed to and did again Saturday in a 12-7 home win over Louisville. Veteran quarterback Ian Book made two clutch third-down throws on the final drive to keep the ball away from the Cardinals, and sophomore running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 312 yards in his past two games. Notre Dame will be a big favorite the next two weeks against Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech on the road before returning home to face Clemson on Nov. 7."

