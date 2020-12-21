Brian Kelly Wins ACC Coach of the Year Honors

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has won plenty of awards during his 30 years in charge of various programs, but now he's done something that wasn't already on his resume, winning the ACC Coach of the Year honors.

He has twice won the national coach of the year honors at Grand Valley State, he's won three Home Depot Coach of the Year honors (once at Cincinnati, twice at Notre Dame and he was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year when he was in charge of the Bearcats.

In Notre Dame's first-ever season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Kelly added the coach of the year award for the league to his trophy case after leading Notre Dame to a 10-0 regular season, and its first trip to a conference title game.

Notre Dame dominated the ACC postseason honors. The Irish had five players on the first team, which led the league, and its nine total All-ACC honorees tied Clemson for the most number of players. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned the Defensive Player of the Year honors, and now Kelly has won Coach of the Year.

