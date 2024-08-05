Notre Dame Football: Long-Term Upside of Charles Jagusah's Injury
I know, I know, I know. I can hear it already.
There is no "bright side" to Notre Dame losing its starting left tackle three-and-a-half weeks before the season begins. I get it. I also understand that this is a devastating injury for both Jagusah and the team for the immediate future.
However, when looking into who Charles Jagusah is as a player and how the offensive line as a whole for Notre Dame shakes out looking forward, this may not be the worst thing in the world.
Hear me out.
Charles Jagusah coming into Notre Dame was a guard and always looked to be one. That is, until there was a hole behind Joe Alt at left tackle and he was the best option. Jagusah always had the ability to play tackle, and still may, but this injury, while extremely unfortunate, may be better for his long-term career at Notre Dame and at the next level.
If this injury never occurs for Jagusah, he likely sticks at left tackle for his Notre Dame career. Sure, that is a premium position and traditionally where the best offensive linemen play, but Jagusah is a true guard and may get to showcase that now going forward.
As we look into Notre Dame's options to replace him, it seems clear that redshirt sophomore Aamil Wagner, redshirt sophomore Sullivan Absher, freshman Guerby Lambert and graduate student Tosh Baker are the immediate options.
The Irish have options on the offensive line, the issue comes down to experience.
Jagusah, while still a gigantic loss for Notre Dame in the immediate future, only had one start under his belt in the Sun Bowl win over Oregon State. He appeared to be the long-term successor to first-round draft pick Joe Alt, but his spot is open now. This leads me to believe when he comes back his spot may be full and he can go back to his original and best position, guard.
It may sound like speculation, but it was not that long ago that Zack Martin did nearly the exact same thing.
Look at him now!
Martin was made nine All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls, as well as paving his way to being a surefire NFL Hall of Famer down the line.
All in all, there is no downplaying that this Jagusah injury is awful for all parties.
I am not trying to shed light on an athlete being injured.
However, if this does open the door for Jagusah getting back to his best position and Notre Dame finding another stud at left tackle, we could be looking at a scary good line for the 2025 Fighting Irish.
