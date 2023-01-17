Notre Dame Coaches Are Getting Back On The Road

Notre Dame had a successful Junior Day this weekend, as the Irish staff hosted all seven public commits in the 2024 class along with several other top prospects. The Fighting Irish staff is getting back into the action on Tuesday as the staff hits the road again to get out to the high schools of several other top prospects.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and tight ends coach Gerad Parker are traveling together. They plan to go Raymore-Peculiar High School in Missouri, the home of standout tight end Jaden Reddell. The pair will also make its way out to Nebraska to see the coaches of Carter Nelson and Freeman plans to head to Tennessee at some point this week to watch cornerback Kaleb Beasley in a basketball game.

Another player from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee that Notre Dame is interested in, and they plan to re-iterate than during that school visit, is 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre. That’s definitely a name to keep an eye on at QB in the 2025 class.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be up in Minnesota tomorrow at Jefferson High School in Minneapolis. That’s the home of Daniel Freitag, a 6-2 wide receiver the staff is very interested in. If things go well I wouldn’t be surprised if Notre Dame offers him soon after that.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden will be recruiting in New York, and one school he’ll be at is Holy Trinity Diocesan in Hicksville, which is the home of wide receiver Josiah Brown, another player the staff is quite high on. Brown could be good at wide receiver or defensive back in college.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will be in Florida doing some area recruiting. Expect him to stop by the high schools of wideout Bredell Richardson and linebacker Adarius Hayes, and he’ll also head over to IMG as well this week. He’ll see a few more Florida kids this week so I’ll have some more names tomorrow.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will be in Massachusetts, which is home of two offensive linemen the Irish staff is very high on. A case could be made that Guerby Lambert of Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury is the top offensive lineman left on the board. Hiestand will be at his high school tomorrow and he also plans to make his way to Brookline (Mass.) Dexter, which is the home of Liam Andrews. Notre Dame also seems to be quite high on Andrews, as is Ohio State and Michigan.

Corners coach Mike Mickens will spend time hitting the western and southwestern part of Ohio, including Springfield High School, the home of Aaron Scott. Although Ohio State will be very, very tough to beat for Scott, the Irish staff – led by Mickens – is making him a major priority.

Special teams coach Brian Mason will spend all week in Hawaii visiting schools. Running backs coach Deland McCullough will be in Houston doing area recruiting, while safeties coach Chris O’Leary will be in the Dallas area. Defensive line coach Al Washington will be recruiting the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia). There are several DC prospects that Notre Dame is trying to make a run at in the 2024 class.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter