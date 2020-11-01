Daelin Hayes Talks Pass Rush, Defense Following Notre Dame Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame fifth-year senior defensive end Daelin Hayes was one of the stars of the 31-13 Fighting Irish victory over Georgia Tech. Hayes finished the game with five tackles and a pair of sacks, both of which resulted in Georgia Tech fumbles.

Following the victory, Hayes met with the media to talk about the Notre Dame win and the play of the Irish defense.

The two sacks were his first of the season, and Hayes discussed what makes for success as a pass rusher, which isn't always about sacks.

Head coach Brian Kelly talked about Hayes being focused on becoming a great player, but when asked about his coach's comments, Hayes wanted to deflect and focus on his role as part of a bigger unit.

Notre Dame has had arguably the nation's best defense through this point in the season. The defense has allowed fewer than 10 points in three of the team's last four games, and it allowed just six points against Georgia Tech. Hayes was asked what makes this unit so good, and why it is playing so well this season.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

