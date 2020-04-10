Report: Drew Brees Likely To Become Notre Dame Game Analyst When He Retires

Many Notre Dame fans don't hide their disdain for current NBC game analysts Doug Flutie, but in the near future Irish fans could very well have a new voice in the television booth.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, current New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has agreed to join NBC Sports once his playing career ends, and one of his first assignments would be covering Notre Dame.

Marchand wrote, "When Brees retires from the Saints, he is expected to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football and as a studio analyst for 'Football Night in America.' In its recruitment of Brees, NBC sold him on it being the best place to succeed.

Brees signed a two-year contract in March that will pay him $50 million dollars, but as Marchand noted in his report, many believe 2020 will in fact be his final season in the National Football League.

The 2020 season will be the 20th in the NFL for Brees, who enters the season with 77,416 career passing yards, an NFL record. His 547 passing touchdowns is also an NFL record, although now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is only six behind him.

Brees is no stranger to Notre Dame. He played against the Irish three times, leading Purdue to a victory in 1999 and a 31-30 defeat in 1998 and a 23-21 loss in 2000. Brees passed for 11,792 yards and 90 touchdowns during his career with the Boilermakers.

