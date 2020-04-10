IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Report: Drew Brees Likely To Become Notre Dame Game Analyst When He Retires

Bryan Driskell

Many Notre Dame fans don't hide their disdain for current NBC game analysts Doug Flutie, but in the near future Irish fans could very well have a new voice in the television booth.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, current New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has agreed to join NBC Sports once his playing career ends, and one of his first assignments would be covering Notre Dame.

Marchand wrote, "When Brees retires from the Saints, he is expected to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football and as a studio analyst for 'Football Night in America.' In its recruitment of Brees, NBC sold him on it being the best place to succeed.

Brees signed a two-year contract in March that will pay him $50 million dollars, but as Marchand noted in his report, many believe 2020 will in fact be his final season in the National Football League. 

The 2020 season will be the 20th in the NFL for Brees, who enters the season with 77,416 career passing yards, an NFL record. His 547 passing touchdowns is also an NFL record, although now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is only six behind him.

Brees is no stranger to Notre Dame. He played against the Irish three times, leading Purdue to a victory in 1999 and a 31-30 defeat in 1998 and a 23-21 loss in 2000. Brees passed for 11,792 yards and 90 touchdowns during his career with the Boilermakers.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Room: Breaking Down Five-Star RB Will Shipley

A look at Notre Dame's top running back target, five-star Will Shipley.

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

PODCAST: Offensive Line Recruiting Must Get On Track

Bryan Driskell and Brian Smith discuss where Notre Dame is at with its efforts to land a top 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

Cane Berrong Solidifies Bond With Notre Dame

After a major staff turnover created uncertainty about the future, tight end Cane Berrong has an even stronger bond with Notre Dame

Jack Sullivan

Notre Dame Adds A Key Grad Transfer To The Starting Rotation

Notre Dame baseball has picked up a crucial addition to its starting rotation with the incoming transfer of John Michael Bertrand

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Opines On The Possibility Of Starting In October

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly discussed the possibility of the 2020 season starting in October

Bryan Driskell

Potential Doomsday Scenario Being Prepared For

According to Sports Illustrated writers Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger, college leaders are preparing for a scenario in which there is no football in the fall.

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

Notre Dame Players Will Be Part Of Virtual Draft Presentation

Three former Notre Dame players were selected to be virtual participants of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Sports Illustrated Mock Draft Has A Strong Notre Dame Flavor

There are five Notre Dame players in the first three rounds in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft.

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Defensive Strengths For Notre Dame In 2020

The Irish Breakdown staff believes the Notre Dame defense will be excellent in 2020, and the latest podcast discusses why that is

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Top 5 Cornerbacks

Ranking the top Notre Dame cornerbacks I've seen in the last 30 years.

Bryan Driskell

by

Michael-FIC