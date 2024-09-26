Notre Dame vs Louisville: The Irish Need a Fast Start
Notre Dame vs Louisville
Notre Dame has started games poorly at home this season
Notre Dame will hope the third time is a charm when it comes to getting off to fast starts in its' home stadium this Saturday against Louisville.
Perplexingly, the Irish have struggled to play solid football for the entirety of the first quarter and well into the 2nd in both of their home games thus far in 2024, both games against opponents far inferior to the Cardinals who visit this week.
Is this due to a lack of focus facing what is perceived to be a "lower" level opponent? Perhaps, but this is a dangerous habit to fall into.
And while Notre Dame was able to overcome a slow start against the University of Miami, it wasn't able to against Northern Illinois and I suspect it'll be tough to do so against an undefeated Louisville team as well.
What a fast start against Louisville would mean for the team and crowd
Notre Dame fans are unsure at the moment what to make of their football team. They want to go to Notre Dame Stadium and support the Irish with confidence and pride but need a good onfield product to do so. Something the Irish have not delivered with regularity this season.
If Notre Dame can have a great first-quarter start, it would alleviate Irish fans' feeling of "here we go again", anticipating bad things to happen causing the crowd to be anxious and on edge.
This jolt of early success would also certainly energize the team that is ready to show that the Northern Illinois game was just an unfortunate fluke. A fast start is exactly what Notre Dame nation needs this week in what used to be the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame vs Louisville: Result Likely to Define the 2024 Season
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.