Clemson At First Glance: Defensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

There are three Clemson defensive players that Notre Dame fans absolutely must know, and the Irish offense must prepare for

Much like its offense, the Clemson defense will have a different look when it takes on Notre Dame in the ACC title game. Three starters return that missed that game, including a player that I grade as its best front seven player.

There is a lot of talent on the Clemson defense, but there are three players above all others that Notre Dame fans, and Irish coaches, must know about.

#13 TYLER DAVIS, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

2020 Stats: 6 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks (5 games)

2019 Stats: 44 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks

Not having a healthy Davis this season has hurt the Clemson defense in all aspects. Davis was a freshman All-American in 2019, but he hasn’t been healthy for much of the 2020 campaign. After missing five of the first eight games of the season - including the matchup against Notre Dame - Davis returned to play against Pitt and Virginia Tech, and he played well.

When healthy, Davis is a big, athletic penetrator that is a force up the middle, but the damage he does inside as a pass rusher is what this unit has been truly missing. Without Davis inside, defensive coordinator Brent Venables had to use his linebackers to be more aggressive attacking the run and as blitzers. It also allowed opponents to focus their protection schemes on the edge rushers.

With Davis back, and looking healthy, the defense has a legit force right up the middle of the pass rush, and it should give the front four pass rush a major boost. The inability of the front four to get after the quarterback like past Tiger defenses has been an issue this season. Having to handle Davis also makes it harder for blockers to get off to the blitzing backers.

Davis is an effective run defender as well, and he has a unique combination of power and size that makes him a difficult matchup. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis led the front four in run stops last season.

#1 DERION KENDRICK, WIDE RECEIVER

2020 Stats: 13 tackles, 5 break ups, 1 INT (7 games)

Kendrick is another of the top defensive players that has missed time with injury this season. The junior cornerback is clearly Clemson’s best cover player, but he hasn’t been healthy all season. According to Pro Football Focus, Kendrick has given up just seven catches for 94 yards all season, and he allowed just one touchdown.

A converted wide receiver, Kendrick gets by on length and athleticism, but he has showed improved route recognition this season. When healthy he’s been impressive in coverage, and he has the length to give the Irish receivers some problems. How he is used in this matchup will be intriguing.

Clemson’s corners had problems guarding Javon McKinley in the opener, and the Irish wideout hauled in five passes for 102 yards in the Notre Dame victory. Kendrick has the length and athleticism to matchup better against McKinley, and according to PFF he gave up just two catches for 12 yards in the first matchup.

The Clemson secondary is the weak spot for the defense this season, and McKinley should be a matchup problem for them yet again. Kendrick, however, has the tools to match up well against him, and he’s talented enough to limit McKinley’s effectiveness if the Irish wideout isn’t on top of his game.

#98 MYLES MURPHY, DEFENSIVE END

2020 Stats: 35 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Murphy is a future star, and even as a true freshman he’s emerged as Clemson’s best defensive end. His combination of size, power and athleticism is rare, and it is why he was ranked as a five-star recruit coming out of high school. It allowed him to make a faster transition to the college game than most first-year edge players.

The 6-5, 275-pound rookie is surprisingly good against the run for a freshman, and that’s been a big part of his game this season. He’s physical and gets off blocks well. Clemson will need to stop Notre Dame from running the ball to be able to win this matchup, and Murphy will need to thrive against Notre Dame talented and veteran ends.

Murphy and fellow freshman Bryan Bresee are Clemson’s two best pass rushers, and they are the key for both Notre Dame and Clemson. If Clemson can’t get a pass rush with its front four they will struggle to handle Notre Dame. For Notre Dame, the key is shutting down the pass rush, and Murphy will be a key to that.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter