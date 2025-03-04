Notre Dame Football Targets Big-Time Georgia Commitment for Flip
Notre Dame football appears to be doing its best to flip one of the nation's top safeties in the 2026 recruiting class.
Zech Fort, a 5-10 safety from famed IMG Academy in Florida has been committed to Georgia since the end of January, but he says that has only increased the efforts by a few other schools in their efforts to land him.
"Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, USC, and some others are recruiting me hard right now" Fort told On3.
"I still feel good about Georgia" he added.
But just how good if he hasn't yet shut down his recruitment? There is obviously a long way to go but in a way, just getting him to acknowledge your efforts feels like about as good as Notre Dame could ask for currently.
Who is Zech Fort the College Football Recruit?
Fort ranks as the nation's 87th overall player in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports. The IMG Academy safety was already on the rosters for both the Polynesian Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game earlier this year.
I was curious so I did a little digging by texting someone very familiar with the IMG Academy football program about how Fort compares to some of the dozens of players the program has put into the NFL.
"Beast, he's an absolute monster" is the response I quickly got.
Whether it's Notre Dame, Georgia, or someone entirely different, Fort will bring in outstanding amount of talent to his next stop.