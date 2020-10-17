Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

Notre Dame and Louisville kick off at 2:30 PM, and the Fighting Irish will look to improve to 4-0.

This game day chat is where you can talk about the game, get the latest analysis and get the latest updates from the game.

1:21 PM - Heading into the game, junior wide receiver Lawrence Keys III is the only player we expect to be out. Keys was in the concussion protocol this week.

Before the game starts, get caught up on all the pre-game analysis and matchup conversations.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Louisville Depth Chart

First Glance: Louisville Cardinals - Breaking down the Louisville season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy

Louisville At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Louisville At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Louisville defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Louisville - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Louisville offense.

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT Interview - This week we talked about the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup, quarterback Ian Book, OC Tommy Rees, the Notre Dame ground attack and much, much more.

Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario talks with Louisville insider Jeremy Wahman.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Q & A - Publisher Bryan Driskell answers questions about the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Louisville - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Opponent matchup.

