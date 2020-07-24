Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Maxwell Award, which goes annually to the best college football player in the country.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while throwing just six interceptions. The Irish quarterback also rushed for 546 yards and four more touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards in the same season. Book was one of just two quarterbacks in FBS to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for at least 500 yards and account for at least 30 touchdowns last season. The other was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Book was also named to the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback.

The Maxwell Award was first handed out in 1937, going to Yale's Clint Frank. Notre Dame's first winner was end Leon Hart in 1949. He is one of six Notre Dame players to win the prestigious award. Other winners are halfback Johnny Lattner (1952, 1953), linebacker Jim Lynch (1966), defensive end Ross Browner (1977), quarterback Brady Quinn (2006) and linebacker Manti Te'o (2012).

Lattner and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (2007, 2008) are the only two players in history to win the Maxwell Award twice.

