IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Maxwell Award, which goes annually to the best college football player in the country.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while throwing just six interceptions. The Irish quarterback also rushed for 546 yards and four more touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards in the same season. Book was one of just two quarterbacks in FBS to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for at least 500 yards and account for at least 30 touchdowns last season. The other was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Book was also named to the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback.

The Maxwell Award was first handed out in 1937, going to Yale's Clint Frank. Notre Dame's first winner was end Leon Hart in 1949. He is one of six Notre Dame players to win the prestigious award. Other winners are halfback Johnny Lattner (1952, 1953), linebacker Jim Lynch (1966), defensive end Ross Browner (1977), quarterback Brady Quinn (2006) and linebacker Manti Te'o (2012).

Lattner and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (2007, 2008) are the only two players in history to win the Maxwell Award twice.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More On Notre Dame And The ACC In 2020

There is more information coming out about the possibility of Notre Dame and the ACC joining forces in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jacob15

Irish Breakdown Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting

The latest on Notre Dame football recruiting from the Irish Breakdown staff

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

REPORT: Notre Dame To Join ACC For The 2020 Season

According to a report from Brett McMurphy there's a good chance Notre Dame becomes an ACC member for 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Cornerback Chance Tucker

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from California cornerback Chance Tucker

Mason Plummer

by

dbhenders

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Target Dont'e Thornton

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame receiver target Dont'e Thornton

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Eyeing A Talented 2022 Legacy

Notre Dame has been in recent contact with talented 2022 athlete Nolan Ziegler

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

Class Impact: CB Chance Tucker To Notre Dame

A look at what the commitment of Chance Tucker means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick: Start Later, Play 8-10 Games

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick wants to start the season later and play a smaller number of games

Bryan Driskell

by

BillV

Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong Among The "Safest" Prospects In The Country

According to SI All-American, Notre Dame TE commit Cane Berrong has an extremely high floor

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Ranked As The Nation's No. 6 OT

Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher was ranked by SI All-American as the nation's No. 6 offensive tackle

Bryan Driskell