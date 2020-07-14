IrishBreakdown
Ian Book Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is expected to have a big senior season, and he has a chance to become one of the nation's top signal callers. That is why it is no surprise he was named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award.

The Davey O'Brien Award goes annually to the nation's best quarterback. It was named after the TCU quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1938.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while throwing just six interceptions. The Irish quarterback also rushed for 546 yards and four more touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards in the same season. Book was one of just two quarterbacks in FBS to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for at least 500 yards and account for at least 30 touchdowns last season. The other was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Book had a great deal of success against Group of 6 opponents and teams with a losing record, with 26 of his 34 touchdowns coming in those games. But when Book was on he was brilliant, and Notre Dame needs him to be that quarterback far more consistently in 2020, and it needs him to be that quarterback in big games.

If Book can get that done he'll have a monster final season for the Irish.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
StrongNTrue
StrongNTrue

If we have a season...and if Book continues his upward trajectory...he'll be one of the key factors that can make ND a Playoff Finalist along with the powerful OL and a hard nosed Defense.

He has survived some very stressful and dark times and we're glad he was mentally tough to push through them.

Regarding the games against the tough Power Five opponents...ND's overall Offense including play calling and OL play (Michigan and UGA games) and lack of a running game and a strong lead RB (UGA and others) made things ugly. Book was to blame...but not exclusively as the Offense had some rough games against tough defenses.

The hope and plan is to have some new Offensive schemes and flexible play calling and game planning so they can switch gears and mix things up and be more running/passing balanced against tough opponents.

I think all of the Offensive coaches will be able to contribute and be heard more now and that could make a positive difference and give Book and the rest of the offense more options and areas to attack for mismatches.

What they've built for the offense is a lot of scary good weapons that most defenses--including some of the elite ones-- won't be able to easily handle all across the board.

ND moved the ball effectively in streaks against UGA---but lacking Armstrong and an effective run game---they struggled a lot. They were able to play well against USC's talented defense and limited their "air raid" attack enough to beat them.

Prepping for ND's offense with just a week of practice to get ready---that's a pretty big challenge. Clemson has two weeks to get ready---but so does ND--so we'll see who out smarts who in November.

Here's hoping we play 10 or more games and Book shines.

