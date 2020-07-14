Ian Book Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is expected to have a big senior season, and he has a chance to become one of the nation's top signal callers. That is why it is no surprise he was named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award.

The Davey O'Brien Award goes annually to the nation's best quarterback. It was named after the TCU quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1938.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while throwing just six interceptions. The Irish quarterback also rushed for 546 yards and four more touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards in the same season. Book was one of just two quarterbacks in FBS to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for at least 500 yards and account for at least 30 touchdowns last season. The other was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Book had a great deal of success against Group of 6 opponents and teams with a losing record, with 26 of his 34 touchdowns coming in those games. But when Book was on he was brilliant, and Notre Dame needs him to be that quarterback far more consistently in 2020, and it needs him to be that quarterback in big games.

If Book can get that done he'll have a monster final season for the Irish.

