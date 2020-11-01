SI.com
Ian Book Talks Georgia Tech Victory, Improvement, Trevor Lawrence

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame earned a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech. It wasn't always pretty on the offensive side of the ball, but when it was all said and done the Irish cruised to victory.

Following the win, quarterback Ian Book talked about the victory, the improvement of the offense and the news that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence would not play against the Irish next weekend.

Here is Book talking about the offense getting the game started with a 15-play, 81-yard drive that took over eight minutes off the clock.

In the clip below, Book talks about the parts of his game that he has focused on in recent games.

Book believes the offense continues to get better and better, and he explains why in this clip.

Book expressed remorse that Lawrence would not play next week, but also discussed how his focus is on the Clemson defense, and it would be the Irish defense that would have to worry about the Tiger offense.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

