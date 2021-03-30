Ian Book Preparing To Show His Skills At The Notre Dame Pro Day

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book talked about his game and what he's looking to prove at the upcoming Irish Pro Day

Former Notre Dame Ian Book is looking to climb up the draft board in a top-heavy quarterback draft class. Book performed well during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl and now he's looking to keep his offseason momentum going with a strong Pro Day.

Book talked about that and several other topics ahead of Wednesday's Pro Day.

Book began by talking about how he stacks up against other quarterbacks in the draft and what he's looking to prove at the upcoming pro day. The former Irish quarterback focused on his desire to compete and show off his leadership, accuracy and playmaking ability.

Book talked about his desire to run a good 40-yard dash, preparing for good times in drills and building up his body in advance of the pro day.

Book was asked about his best memory at Notre Dame, and he talked about a big win for the Irish in 2020.

The former Irish signal caller talked about the emphasis on his 30-5 record as a starter when talking with NFL teams and how that's important. He also brushed off skepticism and doubts he's received about his ability and his measurables.

Book also talked about former teammate Tommy Tremble, and what he brought to the Irish offense.

