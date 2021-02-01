Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: QB Ian Book

Breaking down the performance of former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Quarterback Ian Book was one of several former Notre Dame players to take part in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. With the NFL Scouting Combine being canceled, this was arguably Book's best chance at impressing NFL scouts ahead of April's 2021 NFL Draft.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Book's performance at the Senior Bowl.

The episode begins with a breakdown of Book's performance during the week of practice, which was outstanding. That is followed by a breakdown of Book's performance during the game. It wraps up with discussion about whether or not Book improved his draft stock, and what NFL teams might be looking for with Book.

