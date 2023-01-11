IB Nation Sports Talk: Grading Marcus Freeman's First Season

What grade does Marcus Freeman get for his first season as Notre Dame football coach? We discuss it on tonight's show with various categories:

* First half season grade

* Second half season grade

* Recruiting

* Player development

* Ability to adjust

* Game situations

* Handling pressure

*We also discuss the mistakes Freeman cannot make again.

We finished up with Rapid Fire topics as well. See topics below.

Tuesday is Marcus Freeman's birthday, so we talk about what presents we would get him. We also discuss plenty of other topics, including:

* JD Bertrand comparing Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed to for former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

* Will college football national championship games be more competitive when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in two years?

* ESPN's David Pollock throwing shade at Nick Saban with Saban sitting next to him at halftime of Monday's championship game

* Would we trade the Dallas Cowboys losing to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the first round of the NFL playoffs if it means they fire Mike McCarthy and hire Sean Peyton?

* Thoughts on the Dan Campbell-led Detroit Lions

