Notre Dame Football: Jordan Faison Injury Update Following Win
Jordan Faison walked onto Notre Dame's roster a year ago and this fall earned a starting spot at wide receiver as well as being the team's primary punt returner.
Not even a half into the 2024 season though, Faison went down with an injury.
Following Notre Dame's 23-13 win at Texas A&M, Marcus Freeman gave detail of what happened to Faison and what the player himself told his coach about his injury.
"I don’t know much," Freeman said of Faison's injury, "He said it was an ankle. He said like ‘Coach, I’m good. I’m done for this game but I’m good’.
"I have confidence he’ll be back. I don’t know what the timetable is."
Faison had two catches for 12 yards in the victory.
Notre Dame Beats Texas A&M: Postgame Coverage
Instant Takeaways from Notre Dame's biggest road win in a dozen years
How Marcus Freeman channeled Lou Holtz in preparing Notre Dame for Texas A&M showdown
College Football Playoff projections following Notre Dame's massive win at Texas A&M
Notre Dame's Superior Conditioning Was Key in Beating Texas A&M
Notre Dame's win on 90-degree night felt a lot like '88