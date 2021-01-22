Former Notre Dame RB Jafar Armstrong Transfers To Illinois

Former Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong has announced his intention to transfer to Illinois

Former Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong announced his intention to transfer to Illinois as a graduate transfer.

Armstrong began his career with the Fighting Irish at wide receiver before moving to running back during his sophomore season. The Lee's Summit, Mo. native was a breakout player for the Irish that season, starting the first four games of the season before the return of Dexter Williams and his own knee injury.

Armstrong rushed for 383 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry to go with seven touchdowns on the ground. His wide receiver background also came in handy, as Armstrong hauled in 14 passes for 159 yards, making plays out of the backfield and lined up in the slot.

He was expected to be a focal point of the offense in 2019, but an injury on the first drive of the season cost him the next four games, and Armstrong never again looked like the player he was in 2018.

This past season he was buried on the depth chart behind breakout star Kyren Williams, talented freshman Chris Tyree and up-and-coming back C'Bo Flemister. He was eventually moved back to wide receiver, but Armstrong never got any real playing time at the position.

Illinois is entering the first season under new head coach Bret Bielema.

