According to multiple sources, Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson is out for the season

According to multiple sources, Notre Dame junior center Jarrett Patterson is out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury he sustained during this weekend's victory over Boston College.

Patterson is expected to have surgery this week that will include having a pin inserted in his foot. According to the sources I spoke with, while there's a chance he could be back for spring ball, it definitely ends his 2020 season.

When and how Patterson got hurt during the BC game remains to be seen, but this injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Patterson had started 21 straight games for the Irish before this injury. Notre Dame gets an extra week to prepare for what comes next, but losing Patterson is certainly a blow for a line that had been playing very good football this season.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter