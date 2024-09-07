WATCH: Jeremiyah Love's Insane Hurdle and Run for Notre Dame Touchdown
Notre Dame is getting more of a fight from Northern Illinois than was anticipated by almost anyone outside of DeKalb.
Trailing 13-7 in the third quarter Saturday, Notre Dame was finally putting together a solid drive for the first time since the start of the game. Facing a 2nd and 3 from the Northern Illinois 34-yard line, running back Jeremiyah Love took a handoff, broke through the Northern Illinois defensive front and then hurdled a defender in epic fashion en-route to a touchdown run.
The ensuing extra point by Mitch Jeter gave Notre Dame its first lead since the 5:35 mark of the first quarter.
