WATCH: Jeremiyah Love's Insane Hurdle and Run for Notre Dame Touchdown

Notre Dame gets a necessary huge play as Irish in dogfight with Northern Illinois

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame is getting more of a fight from Northern Illinois than was anticipated by almost anyone outside of DeKalb.

Trailing 13-7 in the third quarter Saturday, Notre Dame was finally putting together a solid drive for the first time since the start of the game. Facing a 2nd and 3 from the Northern Illinois 34-yard line, running back Jeremiyah Love took a handoff, broke through the Northern Illinois defensive front and then hurdled a defender in epic fashion en-route to a touchdown run.

See the highlight below:

The ensuing extra point by Mitch Jeter gave Notre Dame its first lead since the 5:35 mark of the first quarter.

