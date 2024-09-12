Notre Dame Football Dad, Rock Star Jon Bon Jovi Saves Woman from Bridge: A Heroic Rescue
Sometimes a person can simply be in the right place at the right time.
That was the case Tuesday when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi was filming a music video at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville. Bon Jovi and his crew noticed a woman who had stepped over the guardrail on the bridge.
According to police reports, Bon Jovi and his crew engaged with her and helped her step back onto the bridge safely.
The Nashville Police Department released video surveleince of the events.
What is incredible to me while watching the video is that you see handfuls of people passing by as if nothing is going on and the rock star who is busy filming a music video steps in to save the day.
Perhaps this can be a subtle reminder for us all to get out of our own worlds for even just a few seconds and pay more attention to what's going on around us.
Bon Jovi is the father of former Notre Dame football reserve quarterback Jesse Bongiovi who saw action in the 2015 game against UMass.
