Former Star Notre Dame Recruit's Long Journey to Purdue Comes Full Circle This Week
When Notre Dame makes the trip to Purdue this Saturday it'll see a former Fighting Irish football player who not long ago had dreams of becoming one of the next big pieces from a program that has developed as many star offensive lineman as anyone.
Joey Tanona was a prized recruit from Zionsville, Ind. who received his dream offer from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Offered during the peak of the pandemic, Tanona committed to Kelly and the Irish via a zoom call in the summer of 2020 as a member of the 2022 recruiting haul.
Tanona enrolled as an early recruit in January of 2022 but just two months later his life forever changed after getting in a car accident on his way to spring practice. Nathan Baird of the Indianapolis Star highlighted Tanona's story this week.
Tanona's sister was driving him the morning of the accident in March of 2022 when they were t-boned not far from Notre Dame's practice facility.
Although Tanona suffered whiplash, he didn't appear to be too physically hurt in the accident. Unfortunately he was diagnosed with a concussion that created significant issues as the days went on.
By August of 2022, Marcus Freeman announced that Tanona was medically retiring from football. The headaches, spells of dizziness, and lack of balance were too much to handle. Although retired, Tanona's dream of playing football didn't end as he would work out and do offensive lineman drills by himself.
After rebuilding his frame and getting clearance to return to football, Tanona chose to leave Notre Dame as his medical retirement announcement meant he could never play for the Fighting Irish again.
So Tanona got ahold of his old Zionsville teammate Gus Hartwig who now plays at Purdue and made his intentions of being a Boilermakers football player known. Long story short, Purdue took a flier on the former top-200 offensive line prospect and to date, the past head injury hasn't done anything to raise concern.
Tanona has found a new home and a new football life at Purdue after overcoming a ton to get there but won't be viewing Notre Dame as anything other than another opponent on Saturday in West Lafayette.
“I love these guys more than anything, and this is my team,” Tanona said. “Notre Dame is no longer my team. They’re the opponent.
“It’s gonna be flying around and playing football. I mean, I’m excited.”
