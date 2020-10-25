Brian Kelly Talks Injury To Kevin Austin

Following the Notre Dame victory over Pittsburgh, head coach Brian Kelly went into detail about the injury to junior wide receiver Kevin Austin.

Prior to kickoff, Notre Dame announced that Austin would be unavailable for the game. That was quickly followed by reports that Austin had re-injured the foot he broke in July. Kelly confirmed that Austin had in fact re-injured his foot, and talked about the timeline for when he would return.

According to Kelly, Austin injured his foot following the team's Thursday practice. That means the team went the entire week with Austin taking reps, and then when all the padded practices were complete he went down. All injuries are damaging, but losing a player after Thursday's practice is especially problematic.

Irish Breakdown sources indicated earlier in the week that Austin was getting a lot more attention in practice this week, and the expectation was that he would be more of a focal point of the offense.

Now, Notre Dame will have to wait until the spring before he is able to return to action.

