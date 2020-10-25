SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Brian Kelly Talks Injury To Kevin Austin

Bryan Driskell

Following the Notre Dame victory over Pittsburgh, head coach Brian Kelly went into detail about the injury to junior wide receiver Kevin Austin.

Prior to kickoff, Notre Dame announced that Austin would be unavailable for the game. That was quickly followed by reports that Austin had re-injured the foot he broke in July. Kelly confirmed that Austin had in fact re-injured his foot, and talked about the timeline for when he would return.

According to Kelly, Austin injured his foot following the team's Thursday practice. That means the team went the entire week with Austin taking reps, and then when all the padded practices were complete he went down. All injuries are damaging, but losing a player after Thursday's practice is especially problematic.

Irish Breakdown sources indicated earlier in the week that Austin was getting a lot more attention in practice this week, and the expectation was that he would be more of a focal point of the offense.

Now, Notre Dame will have to wait until the spring before he is able to return to action.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Vastly Improve ... And It Can

The tools are in place for Notre Dame's pass attack to get much better, but real changes are needed.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PFF: Ian Book Ranks 10th Among ACC Quarterbacks

Notre Dame quarterback ranks 10th among ACC starting quarterbacks through seven weeks of the season

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Pitt

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 45-3 victory over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Billyo

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Pitt

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its convincing victory over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pitt Panthers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Will Be Without Kevin Austin, TaRiq Bracy and Josh Lugg vs. Pitt

Notre Dame Will Be Without Kevin Austin, TaRiq Bracy and Josh Lugg vs. Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Ceedee1

Game Prediction: #14 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. #23 NC State Wolfpack

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the North Carolina vs. NC State game

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #18 Michigan Wolverines at #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the Michigan vs. Minnesota contest.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24