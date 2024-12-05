Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Secures 2026 Offensive Lineman Recruit Sullivan Garvin

One day after the official signings of the 2025 recruiting class, Notre Dame landed a commitment from a 2026 offensive lineman

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.
On the first day following the signings of the 2025 recruiting class, Notre Dame football gained a commitment for the class of 2026.

Three-star offensive lineman Sullivan Garvin of Michigan announced his commitment to head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

Garvin checks in at 6-5, 300-pounds and plays his high school football at Allegan High School. Garvin has a dozen scholarship offers listed which included the likes of Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, Kansas, Washington, and others.

“I have a great relationship with the staff, and they’ve always believed in me and recruited me the hardest,” Garvin told MLive. “(Offensive line coach) Joe Rudolph believes that I can be the number one lineman in the country, that’s how much he believes in me and how much potential he sees. It’s just the whole package, and it checks all the boxes.”

Garvin is ranked as the eighth overall player in the state of Michigan according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Notre Dame now has five commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle with Garvin being the first offensive lineman in the class.

