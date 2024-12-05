Long-Term Weather Forecast for Notre Dame’s Home College Football Playoff Game
On a frigid Thursday in the Midwest where snow ripped though South Bend, thoughts from the college football world moved towards two weeks from now.
Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 will be when Notre Dame plays host to an opponent still to-be-determined in the first ever College Football Playoff game on campus.
Will that game be against a team from the South? And just how cold and how much snow might we expect for the South Bend area just days before Christmas?
Accu Weather has early forecasts out and for the two days of the possible home CFP dates, sees the following, just over two weeks out:
Friday, December 20 in South Bend, Ind.:
High of 36-degrees, low of 26-degrees
RealFeel of 39-degrees
Winds out of Northeast at 4 mph
25% chance of percepitation
Saturday, December 21 in South Bend, Ind.:
High of 36-degrees, low of 29-degrees
RealFeel of 26-degrees
Winds out of South at 13 mph
Overcast, chance of afternoon showers, 60% chance of precipitation
It may never rain in Death Valley, but some freezing Christmas week rain could be in the cards for the College Football Playoff.