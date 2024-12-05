Irish Breakdown

Long-Term Weather Forecast for Notre Dame’s Home College Football Playoff Game

It's early but forecasts are already coming in for Notre Dame's big home College Football Playoff game

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Grounds crews clear snow off the field boundary lines in the fourth quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
On a frigid Thursday in the Midwest where snow ripped though South Bend, thoughts from the college football world moved towards two weeks from now.

Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 will be when Notre Dame plays host to an opponent still to-be-determined in the first ever College Football Playoff game on campus.

Will that game be against a team from the South? And just how cold and how much snow might we expect for the South Bend area just days before Christmas?

Accu Weather has early forecasts out and for the two days of the possible home CFP dates, sees the following, just over two weeks out:

Friday, December 20 in South Bend, Ind.:
High of 36-degrees, low of 26-degrees
RealFeel of 39-degrees
Winds out of Northeast at 4 mph
25% chance of percepitation

Saturday, December 21 in South Bend, Ind.:
High of 36-degrees, low of 29-degrees
RealFeel of 26-degrees
Winds out of South at 13 mph
Overcast, chance of afternoon showers, 60% chance of precipitation

It may never rain in Death Valley, but some freezing Christmas week rain could be in the cards for the College Football Playoff.

