Liam Eichenberg Ranked As NFL Draft's Second Best Right Tackle

NFL Draft Bible ranked Notre Dame All-American Liam Eichenberg as the second best right tackle in the draft

Despite dominating at left tackle for Notre Dame in 2020, the NFL Draft Bible views former Irish star Liam Eichenberg as the second best right tackle prospect in the draft class.

Eichenberg started 38 consecutive games at left tackle for Notre Dame, and he hasn't allowed a sack since his fifth start, which came back on Sept. 29, 2018 against Stanford. That's a span of 33 games without allowing a sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, in the last two seasons the Irish left tackle has not allowed a single sack and has given up just four total hits on the quarterback in 951 pass snaps. PFF also gave Eichenberg a higher grade in 2020 than it gave Ronnie Stanley back in 2015.

Eichenberg's outstanding 2020 campaign earned him consensus All-American honors, first-team All-ACC honors and he was selected by the ACC coaches and defensive coordinators as the Jacobs Blocker Award winner, which goes to the best blocker in the league.

He won that award of Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is getting ranked much higher than Eichenberg ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Related Content

Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg Are Top Picks In Latest Athletic Mock Draft

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter