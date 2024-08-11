Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame safety records his first sack with Los Angeles Chargers

Harper played at Notre Dame for one season and is trying to impress Chargers and rest of NFL

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback PJ Walker (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerrod Clark (72) and safety Thomas Harper (41) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback PJ Walker (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerrod Clark (72) and safety Thomas Harper (41) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Harper played only one year at Notre Dame after transferring from Oklahoma State. Harper did a lot in that one year however, recording a career-high 39 tackles as a defensive back. His two sacks and six tackles for loss with the Irish in 2023 were also career highs.

Harper didn't get drafted this past spring but did sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Saturday, Harper and the Chargers suited up for their first game of the NFL preseason against the Seattle Seahawks

Harper largely picked up where he left off with Notre Dame, recording three tackles, including a sack of Seahawks quarterback PJ Walker.

Harper clearly came untouched but made the most of his opportunity, not giving Walker any chance to escape.

Harper is trying to impress enough so that even if he doesn't make the Chargers roster or practice squad, perhaps he can make one on another team.

One would think his performance at least drew some attention from the Seahawks on Saturday night as well.

