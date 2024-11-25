Notre Dame Football Loses Another Star Defender Ahead of USC Trip
Notre Dame football put on a dominating performance on Saturday, disposing of previously unbeaten Army 49-14 and moving to 10-1 in the process.
The win didn't come without significant injury news, however.
Star freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa left the game with an injury did not return to action. During Monday's regularly scheduled Marcus Freeman press conference, the Notre Dame head coach announced Viliamu-Asa suffered a knee sprain and will not play in Saturday's regular season finale at rival USC.
Viliamu-Asa joins a long list of Notre Dame defenders who have suffered significant injuries this season - a list that includes projected first round draft pick Benajmin Morrison, defensive end Jordan Botelho and defensive end Boubacar Traore.
Viliamu-Asa played in all 11 games to start the season and recorded 29 tackles along the way. 2.5 of those tackles were for loss while the St. John Bosco (Calif.) product also recorded a sack and interception.
Freeman did not disclose if Viliamu-Asa would be available for a potential College Football Playoff game or run.
Notre Dame concludes the 2024 regular season on Saturday at USC where a win would secure a trip to the College Football Playoff and almost certainly a home game for the first round.