Notre Dame Surges Past SEC Power in Latest ESPN FPI Ratings
Notre Dame made quick work of previously unbeaten Army on Saturday night, beating the Black Knights 49-14 in prime time at Yankee Stadium.
The new College Football Playoff rankings aren't due out until Tuesday night but following another wild weekend of games, the Fighting Irish will certainly move up there.
One place Notre Dame already moved up is in the ESPN Football Power Index. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3 in the rankings, moving past Alabama who fell after falling at Oklahoma.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) updated its rankings on Sunday morning and Notre Dame saw its chances of potentially playing for a national championship skyrocket according to the formula.
ESPN FPI Top 25 Following Week 13
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Tennessee
9. Penn State
10. Miami
11. Indiana
12. SMU
13. Louisville
14. Clemson
15. Texas A&M
16. South Carolina
17. Tulane
18. USC
19. LSU
20. Iowa
21. Missouri
22. Kansas State
23. Oklahoma
24. Colorado
25. Florida
ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Regular Season Finale at USC
ESPN FPI has its updated projections out for the final week of the regular season. For Notre Dame that means a trip west to USC to take on the 6-5 Trojans who beat UCLA to become bowl eligible on Saturday night.
Notre Dame is now given a 71.0% chance to beat USC by the formula after those chances being at 67.2% a week ago.
Notre Dame Season Projections from ESPN FPI:
To Win-Out This Regular Season: 71.0% (up 11.9% from Nov. 17)
Make College Football Playoff: 90.1% (up 21.2%)
Make National Championship Game: 21.2 (up 8.4%)
Win National Championship: 11.8% (up 5.1%)
ESPN FPI Odds to Win National Championship
The following are the 12 teams ESPN's FPI gives a 1% chance or better of winning the College Football Playoff/national championship as of November 24.
12. Boise State: 1.1%
11. SMU: 2.2%
10. Alabama: 3.4%
9. Indiana: 3.4%
8. Tennessee: 4.1%
7. Miami: 4.2%
6. Penn State: 5.9%
5. Oregon: 7.5%
4. Georgia: 10.7%
3. Notre Dame: 11.8%
2. Texas: 21.1%
1. Ohio State: 22.1%