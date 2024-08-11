Notre Dame Football Adds Analyst from Popular Football Website
For non-Notre Dame fans, the jokes usually come fairly easily when they're picking fun at Fighting Irish faithful.
If you're a Notre Dame fan, you've heard them all.
"1988 was a long time ago!"
"The ghost of the Gipper even thinks this got old!"
"Returning to glory since 1993!"
As stuck in the past as some naysayers like to think Notre Dame football may be, the actual football program continues to show itself to be that is very forward-thinking regarding personnel decisions. That was again on display Saturday as a report from John Brice of Football Scoop detailed Notre Dame's latest football hire.
Brice reported that Notre Dame football is hiring adding Anthony Treash to the football department as Notre Dame’s Director of Analytics.
If you're a follower of the popular football website Pro Football Focus, Treash's name may sound familiar to you as he's worked as a college football analyst at the site for since 2019.
I'm not going to pretend to know whether or not I know anywhere near enough to know if Treash is a great hire, average hire, or awful hire. That'd be a complete guess and a lie if I were to have a strong opinion on this specific individual being hired.
That said, I do appreciate Marcus Freeman organizing his football staff and not looking at all his analysts to have a history in coaching. He's bringing in different minds with different backgrounds for these positions.
If you're not a fan of how so many of Freeman's assistant coaches at Notre Dame have been guys he has coached with previously, then you should be thrilled with the way he's constructing his front office, even if its more difficult to know a whole lot about the talents of each person.
