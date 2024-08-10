Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football's Benjamin Morrison Given High Praise by Pro Football Focus for 2025 NFL Draft

How does Benjamin Morrison stack up with the other NFL draft-eligible cornerbacks in 2025?

Nick Shepkowski

Benjamin Morrison CB of the Fighting Irish at practice at the Fighting Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Thursday July 27, 2023.
Benjamin Morrison CB of the Fighting Irish at practice at the Fighting Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Thursday July 27, 2023. / MATTIE NERETIN / USA TODAY NETWORK
As Notre Dame continues to prepare for the 2024 season and opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31, some national talking heads are already looking ahead to the NFL draft next spring.

Pro Football Focus is among those as they put out the top ten cornerbacks for the 2025 draft, and surprising to nobody, are very high on Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.

Benjamin Morrison makes an interception in the 2023 Gator Bowl as Notre Dame came back to beat South Carolina
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a late second quarter pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (89). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida's TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Morrison checked in second on the list that was put together by Max Chadwick, trailing only Will Johnson of Michigan.

Here is what Chadwick had to say about the Notre Dame junior cornerback:

While Johnson’s first two seasons were special, Morrison’s weren’t too far behind. As a true freshman in 2022, he tied for the Power Five lead with six interceptions while his 29.2 passer rating allowed was third. In 2023, he was tied for eighth in that same group with 13 forced incompletions.

Morrison’s posted an 86.8 single-coverage grade since 2022, which paces all returning Power Five corners. On seven targets against Marvin Harrison Jr. over the last two years, he had more forced incompletions (three) than allowed catches (two). While there’s work to do as a tackler, Morrison has elite ball skills for the position and could be a top-10 pick next year.

The biggest story with Morrison entering 2024 is that he's coming off shoulder surgery this past spring. He missed a large chunk of the spring practice session but although not being entirely cleared yet in fall camp, has been seen diving for loose balls and appears extremely close to being fully released.

Benjamin Morrison and Notre Dame's Cornerback History in Draft

Should Benjamin Morrison be the top-ranked corner on this list?

Should Benjamin Morrison be third or lower, with Travis Hunter of Colorado ahead of him?

Regardless of exactly which number cornerback he's taken as, Morrison projects to be a first round pick by most outlets right now. Obviously, a lot can change with a full season to go, but as of now if feels like a fairly safe bet.

How long has it been since Notre Dame has had a first round cornerback taken in the NFL draft?

Folks, when we say defensive backs coach Mike Mickens is recruiting and developing talent at the highest level Notre Dame has seen in a long time, we're not kidding.

The last time Notre Dame had a first round cornerback taken?

You have to go all the way back to April of 1994 when Jeff Burris, who played cornerback for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts from 1994-2003, was taken 27th overall.

