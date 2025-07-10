Notre Dame Football News and Notes: Everything You Need to Know (July 10)
The Countdown to the 2025 Season is on for Notre Dame
Just 52 days remain until Notre Dame travels to Miami for a season-starting showdown against the Hurricanes. As the countdown gets shorter, it seems more things are heating up regarding the Notre Dame football team.
Here are the five things to know regarding Notre Dame football for July 10, 2025.
5. More Preseason Rankings: Phil Steele's Top 25
More preseason magazines have come out, which means more rankings of teams. Phil Steele has his top 25 for the preseason out, as well as how he thinks teams will finish in the ratings. Steele is very high on Notre Dame entering the 2025 season, and that's all we'll say here.
4. Power Ranking Notre Dame's 2025 Schedule
We know which games are the toughest, but which might be land mines for Notre Dame in 2025? I took a look at all 12 regular-season contests and rated them from easiest to most difficult. Check it out and tell me which ones I got wrong.
3. Notre Dame Rivalry Talk
Earlier this week, an article in The Athletic gained lots of attention for ranking the top 100 rivalries in college football. With that in mind, I took a look at Notre Dame's football rivals and ranked 16 of them in order from smallest to biggest. History certainly matters in it, but so does the current day, which leads to some interesting placement in them.
2. What Marcus Freeman's Rise Means for Notre Dame
Notre Dame took off in Marcus Freeman's third season, and expectations are sky-high for the Fighting Irish entering 2025. John Kennedy took a look at what a recent ranking of coaches on Pro Football Focus means for the Notre Dame football program, as well as the future of the head coach.
1. Jeremiyah Love's Potential Heisman Trophy Campaign
Jeremiyah Love is the most talented running back in college football entering the 2025 season. Should Notre Dame lean into trying to help him win the Heisman Trophy, and everything that would come with it? Or would that be counterintuitive in the name of Team Glory?
I took a look at the excitement it may bring, but what Notre Dame fans should be rooting for most with Love and the Fighting Irish this fall.