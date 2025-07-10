Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football News and Notes: Everything You Need to Know (July 10)

Notre Dame is a lot more in the spotlight this off-season compared to the last several, and today we take a look at much of that

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a touch down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a touch down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Countdown to the 2025 Season is on for Notre Dame

Just 52 days remain until Notre Dame travels to Miami for a season-starting showdown against the Hurricanes. As the countdown gets shorter, it seems more things are heating up regarding the Notre Dame football team.

Here are the five things to know regarding Notre Dame football for July 10, 2025.

5. More Preseason Rankings: Phil Steele's Top 25

More preseason magazines have come out, which means more rankings of teams. Phil Steele has his top 25 for the preseason out, as well as how he thinks teams will finish in the ratings. Steele is very high on Notre Dame entering the 2025 season, and that's all we'll say here.

4. Power Ranking Notre Dame's 2025 Schedule

We know which games are the toughest, but which might be land mines for Notre Dame in 2025? I took a look at all 12 regular-season contests and rated them from easiest to most difficult. Check it out and tell me which ones I got wrong.

3. Notre Dame Rivalry Talk

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and USC head coach Lincoln Riley before the 2023 game between the two team
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, an article in The Athletic gained lots of attention for ranking the top 100 rivalries in college football. With that in mind, I took a look at Notre Dame's football rivals and ranked 16 of them in order from smallest to biggest. History certainly matters in it, but so does the current day, which leads to some interesting placement in them.

2. What Marcus Freeman's Rise Means for Notre Dame

Notre Dame took off in Marcus Freeman's third season, and expectations are sky-high for the Fighting Irish entering 2025. John Kennedy took a look at what a recent ranking of coaches on Pro Football Focus means for the Notre Dame football program, as well as the future of the head coach.

1. Jeremiyah Love's Potential Heisman Trophy Campaign

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love hurdles a defender against Penn State in 2025 Orange Bow
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; (Editors Note: Caption Correction) Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) leaps over Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) in the second half in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love is the most talented running back in college football entering the 2025 season. Should Notre Dame lean into trying to help him win the Heisman Trophy, and everything that would come with it? Or would that be counterintuitive in the name of Team Glory?

I took a look at the excitement it may bring, but what Notre Dame fans should be rooting for most with Love and the Fighting Irish this fall.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football