Notre Dame Rises in AP Poll Top 25: Latest Rankings Update
The five-day weekend of College Football's Week One finally came to an end last night when Boston College went into Tallahassee and did whatever it wanted against Florida State.
When that drubbing concluded, the ballots were being put together for the updated top 25 rankings.
We saw the USA Today Coaches Poll get released already and in it Notre Dame stayed at No. 7 despite one of the biggest wins of the weekend.
The AP Poll is now fresh out and Notre Dame has jumped into the nation's top five.
Entire Updated AP Poll Top 25
1. Georgia (57 1st place votes)
2. Ohio St (5)
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn St
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. NC State
25. Clemson
As notable as it is seeing Notre Dame move up, USC threatening to enter the top 10 is great news for the strength of schedule.
